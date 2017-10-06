You are here
Home > Sports > Kuper youngsters dominant, Muskies stay hot

Kuper youngsters dominant, Muskies stay hot

by Daniel J. Rowe - 0
Bonnie Zachary is among the talented Kuper Academy Bantam girls that have yet to lose a game this season, as the playoffs loom. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

Soccer teams across the Greater Montreal Athletic Association (GMAA) are starting to shake off early rust and show their character, with Kahnawake’s young female talent among the best of them.

Kuper Academy’s Bantam Kodiaks were at Howard S. Billings Tuesday, and handed the Blazers a decisive 5-0 loss to move Kuper’s Bantams to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. The Kodiaks continued in fine form last night with a 2-1 win over Beaconsfield.

Both teams had a good collection of double-letter players Tuesday in Chateauguay included on their rosters, including Kuper keeper and forward Jillian Diabo from Kahnawake.

Jillian Diabo brought her double-letter soccer skills to Kuper Academy this year, and the team looks very hard to beat thus far. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)
Jillian Diabo brought her double-letter soccer skills to Kuper Academy this year, and the team looks very hard to beat thus far. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

Kuper midfielder Kaksa’tahno:ron Deer spoke about playing with the higher-calibre players. 

“They’re really good,” see said. “It’s hard to keep up with them a little bit, but I’m trying.”

Bonnie Zachary and Presley “Bunny” Horn are also playing their first games with the Kodiaks, and learning to adjust to playing with quality players.

“At first I wasn’t good and didn’t really know what I was doing, but then it got better and now I know what I’m doing a little bit better,” said Zachary.

Bunny Horn, Bonny Zachary, Kaksa'tahno:ron Deer, and Jillian Diabo are ones to watch on the young and deadly Kuper Bantam squad. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)
Bunny Horn, Bonny Zachary, Kaksa’tahno:ron Deer, and Jillian Diabo are ones to watch on the young and deadly Kuper Bantam squad. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

Kahnawake Survival School shook off a home loss to Lakeside Academy last week and pounded Bialik High School 5-1 Tuesday to start the week in style.

Survival midfielder Kenzie Kane scored one, and her crosses were “on point” the whole game. She was impressed with how well her team played, even if Bialik’s players got chippy in frustration.

“They were getting mad towards the end because we were dominating them,” said Kane. “It was a great game. I’m proud of the little ones.”

Survival didn’t let up when LCC came to town yesterday. LCC rarely got the ball over the half line, and Survival let loose some quality offence and won 5-2.

The regular season wraps Friday with playoffs to follow. Survival has a huge game against Lakeside Wednesday away from home. Lakeside is responsible for the Muskies’ sole loss this season.

Catch her if you can Mya McGregor helped her Survival side to two solid wins this week with one week of regular season play left. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)
Catch her if you can Mya McGregor helped her Survival side to two solid wins this week with one week of regular season play left. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

@EDoorSports on Twitter and Instagram

Related posts:

  1. Kuper going for double gold today
  2. Survival looking solid in home opener, ready for the big guns
  3. Who will be king?
  4. Billings takes the field with Survival watching… literally
Daniel J. Rowe
Daniel J. Rowe is an award-winning reporter and photographer originally from B.C. In addition to journalism, he produces and edits a Shakespeare-inspired blog and podcast called the Bard Brawl. His writing has also appeared in the Montreal Gazette, Canadian Press and U.S. Lacrosse magazine. His facial hair rotates with the season, and he’s recently discovered the genius of wearing a cowboy hat.

Leave a Reply

Top