Kuper youngsters dominant, Muskies stay hot

Bonnie Zachary is among the talented Kuper Academy Bantam girls that have yet to lose a game this season, as the playoffs loom. (Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

Soccer teams across the Greater Montreal Athletic Association (GMAA) are starting to shake off early rust and show their character, with Kahnawake’s young female talent among the best of them.

Kuper Academy’s Bantam Kodiaks were at Howard S. Billings Tuesday, and handed the Blazers a decisive 5-0 loss to move Kuper’s Bantams to a perfect 4-0 record on the season. The Kodiaks continued in fine form last night with a 2-1 win over Beaconsfield.

Both teams had a good collection of double-letter players Tuesday in Chateauguay included on their rosters, including Kuper keeper and forward Jillian Diabo from Kahnawake.

Kuper midfielder Kaksa’tahno:ron Deer spoke about playing with the higher-calibre players.

“They’re really good,” see said. “It’s hard to keep up with them a little bit, but I’m trying.”

Bonnie Zachary and Presley “Bunny” Horn are also playing their first games with the Kodiaks, and learning to adjust to playing with quality players.

“At first I wasn’t good and didn’t really know what I was doing, but then it got better and now I know what I’m doing a little bit better,” said Zachary.

Kahnawake Survival School shook off a home loss to Lakeside Academy last week and pounded Bialik High School 5-1 Tuesday to start the week in style.

Survival midfielder Kenzie Kane scored one, and her crosses were “on point” the whole game. She was impressed with how well her team played, even if Bialik’s players got chippy in frustration.

“They were getting mad towards the end because we were dominating them,” said Kane. “It was a great game. I’m proud of the little ones.”

Survival didn’t let up when LCC came to town yesterday. LCC rarely got the ball over the half line, and Survival let loose some quality offence and won 5-2.

The regular season wraps Friday with playoffs to follow. Survival has a huge game against Lakeside Wednesday away from home. Lakeside is responsible for the Muskies’ sole loss this season.

@EDoorSports on Twitter and Instagram