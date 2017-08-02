What I did/learned during my time at TED

Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Heads Up program brought math whiz Kaden Phillips to The Eastern Door for three days earlier this month. (Steve Bonspiel, The Eastern Door)

By: Kaden Phillips, The Eastern Door’s Heads Up Kid

Being in The Eastern Door for the three days this month was fun.

I started at 9 a.m., took a break from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m., and then ended work at 3 p.m.

I started off by writing the photo cap for the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office (KEPO), which was difficult considering it was only 66 words. Then I went to the police station with assistant editor Daniel J. Rowe to write down the short stories for the Police Blotter.

I was not able to write as much as Daniel because my thumb was sprained and The Intel analyst Tara Jacobs was telling the stories too fast for me to catch up with her.

Shortly after that the editor Steve Bonspiel assigned me to go across the road to the Kahnawake Sports Complex to take a picture of the construction in the parking lot.

At the end of the day Steve, Jessica and I went to Kateri School for the “Walking with our Sisters” exhibition.

The first day at the Eastern door was very fun because I was meeting all the staff, as they were very welcoming.

The next day was a little bit more straightforward. As soon as I came in Steve told me to write a 400-word article about my experience in elementary school and what I am expecting in high school, which took a while but I got used to it halfway through.

That was put in the newspaper two weeks ago, called “Looking ahead (with a little fear) to high school.” Later that day I was brought to the bank where I looked at, and took pictures of KEPO’s presentation.

And the last day for work, on Friday, July 7, was different because I came in for 8 a.m. because Steve, “Our History” writer Eric Pouliot-Thisdale, and I went to Kanesatake to drop off the papers of the week very quick.

I came back to the Eastern Door to write this 400- word article about journalism.

I think that journalism is very important for the community because it helps people keep in touch with what’s going on in Kahnawake.

Before I came here I would rarely read the newspaper, but now it just seems it’s going to be more common for me to read it, because it helps me know if there is something interesting going on in the reservation that I might want to go and check out.