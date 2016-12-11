The Nature Boy Podcast set to launch

Gary Beauvais, The Eastern Door’s Garden Guru

Coming soon to a podcast near you, The Nature Boy Show.

This podcast will be about gardening, nature and cooking. From garden and forest to your kitchen table.

A podcast is an episodic series of digital media files which a user can set up so that new episodes are automatically downloaded via web syndication to the user’s own local computer or portable media player or hand-held device.

The distributor of a podcast maintains a central list of the files on a server as a web feed that can be accessed through the Internet.

The listener uses special client application software on a computer or media player, known as a podcatcher, which accesses this web feed, checks it for updates, and downloads any new files in the series.

Simply put, with a podcast app and a subscription to the Nature Boy Show, our shows will automatically be downloaded on your podcast app to listen at your leisure anytime.

Andy and I are from very different backgrounds. Andy is a world-renowned scientist, lecturer in cycling aerodynamics, working with many Olympic teams.

A Rutgers University alum, and McGill University graduate in mechanical, aerodynamic and electrical engineering – and also an aspiring gardener and podcaster.

This show was born in early October with Andy Froncioni. Andy was a long-time listener of Dave’s world and Tomato Talk on CJAD. Tomato Talk was cancelled last August with Dave Fisher’s retirement.

Listener demand was high, asking the radio station to keep the gardening segment and even expand the show.

The new host on CJAD weekend mornings and the station management were just not interested continuing a garden segment.

Shallow and ignorant in these times, as gardening is trending big time. Corporate radio is just not listener-friendly.

With podcasting, we are in total control. We will be listener-friendly. We hope to capture listeners throughout North America and the world abroad.

We will share gardening info from A-Z. We hope to create gardeners and aid the novice gardeners.

We hope to provide gardening information that will capture the school system and bring its young students to gardening.

We will share all the information one could want – from organic, non-organic, GMOs and dangerous chemicals.

The beauty of forests and all it has to offer. The preservation of greenspaces and creating new greenspaces. Tearing out your lawn and creating gardens.

Everything you ever wanted to know about herbs and ornamental edibles. Many healthy cooking tips and recipes with produce from your garden or forest.

Many discussions about ancient Iroquois cultivation practices. Many of today’s gardening techniques were derived from these ancient cultivation practices. We will give credit where credit is due.

We will be a family friendly show and hope to capture the young minds and guide everyone down your own garden and nature path.

We are in the process of setting up a Nature Boy Show network. We will produce many special edition shows that will be streamed separately from the Nature Boy Show.

Many special edition shows will focus on marijuana. Everything you ever wanted to know about this amazing medicinal plant – 100 years of misinformation perpetrated by governments and pharmaceutical companies.

Mainstream society now needs to be educated about marijuana.

Canada has legalized marijuana for medicinal use and soon for recreational use.

A total of 36 States have legalized marijuana for medicinal and/or recreational use.

Andy and I are excited about this new venture.

This all begins January 3, 2017 when we will stream the first show to the Internet.

We can be found at natureboyshow.podbean.com.

We also have a Facebook page, The Nature Boy Show.

With your podcast app, we are hosted with key search work Nature Boy Show at iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Tunein and Acast.

We are also working on setting up a website.

We have downloaded a promo show and plan several more before our launch date.

Let’s all grow together!