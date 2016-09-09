Dance of help after fire

A very hot and raging fire destroyed a family home in the middle of Kahnawake last month. By the time firefighters arrived on scene the building was completely engulfed in flames. (Courtesy Ronald Cross)

After a fierce fire completely destroyed the home of Molly and Blue Skye in the village area behind Hamburger Heaven, friends and family of the mother and daughter are organizing a fundraiser to help out in their time of need.

Tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, music will fill the air courtesy of Mouchie’s Mobile, as the Molly & Blue Skye Benefit Dance will run to closing.

Kyle Zachary’s band, the Beat Vandalz, and anyone else who wants to jump on stage will provide the live portion in addition to Mouchie as DJ, and K103 Radio’s Paul Graif will MC.

Cover is $10.

“She’s not just my family member, she’s a Kahnawake community member and we take care of our own,” said organizer Carina Deere, who along with other relatives and friends rallied to put the show together.

“Family and friends came together to give our community the opportunity to show their support,” said Deere.

There is an ongoing half-and-half raffle at $5 a ticket that will be drawn during the dance. Those wanting a ticket can contact Deere on Facebook or call 450-635-4612 and leave a message.

In addition there will be a penny fair style raffle, and silent auction during the dance.

