Dump junk picked up

(Daniel J. Rowe, The Eastern Door)

A non-local junk remover from Montreal will need to clean up the mess he made in Kahnawake before being able to pick up his seized truck and trailer at the Peacekeeper station.

According to a Peacekeeper report from August 26, a Town Garage worker called the station at 10:44 a.m. to report a pile of garbage, including shingles and renovation material, which was noticed off the road leading to Adirondack Junction.

Officer Nikki Lahache responded and after sorting through the pile found a bill with a name and number on it from a residence in Chateauguay.

Lahache called the resident, who said on August 24 he tried several businesses listed on Kijiji to remove the material, and found one from Montreal to pick up the garbage. The truck took two trips to dispose of the junk.

The Chateauguay man kept the plate number and description and informed the PKs that he still owed the worker money for the job.

When the worker returned to the residence, PKs, working with Chateauguay Police, seized the Chevy Silverado 2500 with trailer, and informed the man if he wants it back, he will have to pick up the garbage left behind in the community.

The file remains open and the PKs could not say if charges will be laid or tickets issued, and when the person is planning on swinging by the station to pick up his truck and clean up the mess.

danielr@easterndoor.com