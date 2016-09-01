Giving back in more ways than one

Alex Beaupre, middle, launched a company to help those in need access clean water. (Courtesy Brandon Bonspiel)

By: Brandon Sakoiewátho Bonspiel, The Eastern Door

Infinity Designs launched earlier this month and it marked the beginning of what is the realization of a dream for young Kanesatake entrepreneur Alexandre Beaupre.

The 20-year-old Mohawk has set his sights on starting up his very own brand since he first started studying business at John Abbott College in the fall of 2013. The soon-to-be Syracuse University student wanted to make his mark in the world of business before enrolling south of the border.

“My focus is simple, to create a brand that offers good sustainable products all while giving back to others,” said Beaupre.

Infinity Designs, which launched August 4, is affiliated with Water.org and helps to supply water to individuals in need in Kenya, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

For every item sold, Infinity Designs donates 10 percent of the total sale to water.org. After only a few weeks of business, the brand has donated money to supply over 500 individuals for an entire year. Numbers, according to Beaupre, are “greatly exceeding expectations.”

The team has created their very own website, Facebook page, Instagram profile and Snapchat account to make their message and image more accessible. At the moment, Infinity Designs has made their Nero Glass Bottle available for purchase as well as their trademark Infinity Bracelet.

The brand is planning on expanding within the upcoming year. “We want to combine our passion for fashion and our generosity to design and offer accessories that are stylish and unique in their own way,” he said, adding, “our upcoming releases will include gym bags, phone cases and other bracelets, just to name a few.”

Beaupre and his associates, Imran Wasaralli and Verain Kapoor, who met at John Abbott while completing their DEC in Business Marketing, highlighted the fact that starting a company while working part-time and being a full-time student was no easy task.

The three had to make sacrifices in order to achieve their goals, which has ultimately paid off. However, the trio at Infinity Designs is not done yet, they envision expanding their idea of giving back on our side of the Atlantic, starting with Native communities.

“My community shaped me into the caring person I am today, so I’ve made it a priority to give back to others, especially to my community,” highlighted the young Mohawk.

Furthermore, Beaupre’s impact goes beyond donating to the ones in need and creating fashion products. Simply the fact that he has started up a brand from nothing encourages others to pursue their personal goals.

“Whenever you have an idea or a dream, make it into a goal, take one step at a time and you’ll see how achievable your dreams truly are.”

Currently, in Syracuse, Beaupre plans on building Infinity Designs into a stronger and more influential brand so that more people can have access to potable water and a better life.